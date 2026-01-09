Morrissey to release first album in six years after string of delays
- Morrissey is preparing to release his new album, Make-Up is a Lie, on 6 March, marking his first record in six years after several delays and title changes.
- The album, produced by Joe Chiccarelli and released by Sire/Warner Records, features a cover of Roxy Music's "Amazone" and the track "Notre-Dame".
- The song "Notre-Dame" has sparked controversy for appearing to promote a right-wing conspiracy theory about the 2019 cathedral fire.
- This release follows a period of public controversy for the artist, including his support for far-right figures and past inflammatory remarks on racism and the MeToo movement.
- Morrissey has also announced the continuation of his world tour and recently stated he is selling his business interests in The Smiths, citing "malicious associations" with his former bandmates.