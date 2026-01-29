Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Most streamed show of 2025 is named – with 45.2 billion minutes viewed

Bluey voice actor reveals how kids react when they find out he's in the show
  • The Australian children's programme Bluey has topped the US streaming charts for the second consecutive year, according to Nielsen's 2025 data.
  • Bluey recorded 45.2 billion minutes of viewing on Disney+ over the year, making it the most-watched title across all genres.
  • Netflix's Stranger Things was the most-watched original series but ranked third overall, behind ABC's long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy.
  • The top 10 list of most-streamed titles was largely dominated by long-running network series with extensive back catalogues and animated shows.
  • Overall US streaming consumption reached a record 16.7 trillion minutes in 2025, marking a 19 per cent increase from the previous year.
