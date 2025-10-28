Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Motsi Mabuse ‘won’t let’ sister Oti be new Strictly host

Motsi Mabuse on why she doesn't want sister Oti to be Strictly host
  • Motsi Mabuse has revealed she does not want her sister Oti to become a new host for Strictly Come Dancing.
  • Appearing on Loose Women, the Strictly judge stated her desire to protect Oti from the immense pressure of the role.
  • Mabuse's comments follow the recent announcement that current presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are stepping down.
  • She expressed concern that Oti would be unfairly blamed if a future season of the show performed poorly.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in