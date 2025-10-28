Why Motsi Mabuse ‘won’t let’ sister Oti be new Strictly host
- Motsi Mabuse has revealed she does not want her sister Oti to become a new host for Strictly Come Dancing.
- Appearing on Loose Women, the Strictly judge stated her desire to protect Oti from the immense pressure of the role.
- Mabuse's comments follow the recent announcement that current presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are stepping down.
- She expressed concern that Oti would be unfairly blamed if a future season of the show performed poorly.
