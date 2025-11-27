Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Iconic band makes returns as headliners at BST Hyde Park 2026

Marcus Mumford reveals the reason Mumford and Sons haven't returned to Glastonbury
  • Indie folk band Mumford and Sons have been announced as a headliner for next summer’s BST Hyde Park festival.
  • The band is set to perform on the Great Oak Stage on July 4, marking their return to the central London event a decade after their last appearance.
  • Mumford and Sons expressed their deep connection to Hyde Park, stating it is woven into their story, and they are excited to return with new music.
  • Rock band The War On Drugs will also perform on July 4, joining other confirmed headliners including Lewis Capaldi, Maroon 5, Pitbull and Garth Brooks.
  • Tickets for the event will go on sale on December 4 at 10 am.
