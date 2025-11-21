Brendan Fraser breaks silence on returning to iconic franchise
- Brendan Fraser is set to reprise his role as adventurer Rick O'Connell in a forthcoming The Mummy 4 film.
- Fraser, 56, revealed he has been waiting 20 years for the opportunity to make this specific sequel.
- Rachel Weisz, who starred alongside Fraser in the first two films, is also expected to return for the fourth instalment.
- The new film will be co-helmed by the Radio Silence duo, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.
- Fraser previously criticised the 2017 Mummy reboot starring Tom Cruise for being too serious and lacking the “fun” element of the original franchise.