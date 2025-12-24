Muppet Christmas Carol director explains why famous characters were cut
- Brian Henson, the director of The Muppet Christmas Carol, has explained his decision to omit certain well-known Muppet characters from the beloved 1992 film.
- Henson said in an interview with Metro that he only included characters if a “delightful spot” could be found for them.
- He also revealed that some characters originally voiced by his late father Jim Henson, who died in 1990, were omitted due to grief.
- That meant that characters like Dr Teeth and Rowlf were left out, though Kermit the Frog was an exception.
- Henson praised Michael Caine's performance as Ebenezer Scrooge, noting Caine's comedic background allowed him to play the role straight, enhancing the Muppets' humour.