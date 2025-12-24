Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Muppet Christmas Carol director explains why famous characters were cut

The Muppet Christmas Carol trailer (1992)
  • Brian Henson, the director of The Muppet Christmas Carol, has explained his decision to omit certain well-known Muppet characters from the beloved 1992 film.
  • Henson said in an interview with Metro that he only included characters if a “delightful spot” could be found for them.
  • He also revealed that some characters originally voiced by his late father Jim Henson, who died in 1990, were omitted due to grief.
  • That meant that characters like Dr Teeth and Rowlf were left out, though Kermit the Frog was an exception.
  • Henson praised Michael Caine's performance as Ebenezer Scrooge, noting Caine's comedic background allowed him to play the role straight, enhancing the Muppets' humour.
