GOP congresswoman’s former staffers speak out about alleged abuse
- A New York Magazine profile, 'Nancy Mace is Not Okay,' details allegations of abusive and erratic behaviour by the South Carolina congresswoman, according to former staffers.
- Former employees claim Mace made staff cry, threatened them, and used them for personal tasks like housework, while also alleging alcohol and marijuana abuse.
- Mace is accused of being consumed by personal vendettas, notably against her ex-fiancé Patrick Bryant, even displaying a nude image she claimed he took without consent during a subcommittee hearing.
- These revelations threaten her reputation and gubernatorial campaign, where she has slipped to third place in recent polling for the Republican primary.
- Her relationship with Donald Trump has been inconsistent, with her support fluctuating, and he has yet to endorse a candidate in her current primary race.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks