Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Beloved filmmaker to release first film in more than a decade

Video Player Placeholder
Trailer for Nancy Meyers’ festive favorite ‘The Holiday’
  • Beloved filmmaker Nancy Meyers is set to direct her first new film in 11 years, a romantic comedy for Warner Bros.
  • The untitled project is scheduled for release on Christmas Day 2027.
  • The film will feature an all-star cast including Penélope Cruz, Kieran Culkin, Jude Law, Emma Mackey, and Owen Wilson.
  • While plot details are scarce, it is reportedly a version of 'Paris Paramount', a project Meyers previously teased.
  • Meyers, known for classics like The Parent Trap and Something's Gotta Give, described Paris Paramount as being about the magic of filmmaking.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in