Beloved filmmaker to release first film in more than a decade
- Beloved filmmaker Nancy Meyers is set to direct her first new film in 11 years, a romantic comedy for Warner Bros.
- The untitled project is scheduled for release on Christmas Day 2027.
- The film will feature an all-star cast including Penélope Cruz, Kieran Culkin, Jude Law, Emma Mackey, and Owen Wilson.
- While plot details are scarce, it is reportedly a version of 'Paris Paramount', a project Meyers previously teased.
- Meyers, known for classics like The Parent Trap and Something's Gotta Give, described Paris Paramount as being about the magic of filmmaking.
