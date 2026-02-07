Music legend apologises to fans as he cancels UK and European tours
- Music legend Neil Young has cancelled his upcoming summer tour of the UK and Europe, which was scheduled for June and July 2026.
- The 80-year-old musician and his band, The Chrome Hearts, were due to perform at various venues including the Eden Project, Manchester, Cardiff, Glasgow, Blenheim Palace, and dates in France, the Netherlands, and Italy.
- In a statement on his website on Friday (6 February), Young apologised to fans, explaining he decided to "take a break" as "this is not the time" for touring.
- All ticket holders for the cancelled dates will receive a full refund.
- Elvis Costello and The Imposters were slated to be the support act for selected dates on the tour.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks