Netflix stands by ‘shameful’ Diddy documentary
- Netflix is defending its new documentary series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, against accusations from Sean "Diddy" Combs's lawyers.
- Combs, who is currently serving a four-year sentence for prostitution-related charges, branded the series a "shameful hit piece" and claimed footage was obtained unlawfully.
- His legal team also alleged that executive producer 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) paid people to be critical of Combs and was enlisted after Netflix failed to secure Combs's involvement.
- Netflix stated that these claims are false, asserting the project has no ties to past conversations with Combs, the footage was legally obtained, and 50 Cent had no creative control.
- The documentary's director, Alexandria Stapleton, confirmed all footage was legally obtained and that Combs's legal team was contacted multiple times for comment but did not respond.