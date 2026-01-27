Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Netflix unveils new horror series from Stranger Things creators

'Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen' - Netflix release date announcement
  • Netflix has unveiled a new horror series titled Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, executive-produced by the Duffer Brothers of Stranger Things.
  • The series is directed by Weronika Tofilska, known for Baby Reindeer, and created by screenwriter Haley Z. Boston.
  • It follows a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated wedding.
  • The cast includes Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine and Gus Birney.
  • All eight episodes of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen are scheduled to arrive on the streaming service on March 26.
