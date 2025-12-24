Netflix viewers overjoyed as classic sci-fi series returns in 2026
- Netflix has announced that the acclaimed sci-fi series Stargate SG-1 will be returning to its streaming catalogue.
- All 10 seasons of the show, totalling 214 episodes, are set to be added to the service.
- The series will become available on Netflix in the US and select international territories, including the UK, from 15 February 2026.
- Stargate SG-1, an adaptation of the 1994 film, originally ran from 1997 to 2007 and is widely regarded as one of the best sci-fi series.
- Fans have welcomed the news of its return to Netflix, sharing their excitement on social media platforms.