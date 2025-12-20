All the names rumoured to replace Strictly hosts
- Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are set to leave Strictly Come Dancing after Saturday’s grand final, marking their last appearance as hosts.
- The duo announced their departure earlier this year, saying: “we were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time”.
- Tess Daly has hosted the series for 21 years, while Claudia Winkleman joined her as co-presenter on the main show in 2014.
- Their departure has led to widespread speculation regarding who will replace them as the show's presenters.
- Prominent names rumoured to be in the running include Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness, Janette Manrara and Fleur East, Rylan Clark, Stacey Dooley, Roman Kemp, Alex Scott, Maya Jama, Stacey Solomon, Emma Willis, Alison Hammond, Holly Willoughby, Hannah Waddingham and Alan Carr.