Irish pop star to host special BBC event

Ronan Keating drops huge hint at Boyzone reunion
  • Ronan Keating is set to headline BBC One's New Year's Eve celebrations, hosting Ronan Keating And Friends: A New Year’s Eve Party.
  • The Irish music star expressed he was "truly honoured" to be part of the show, promising a night of his beloved songs alongside special guests.
  • Keating, known for his tenure with Boyzone and solo hits, shared his personal tradition of celebrating New Year's Eve at home with family.
  • Jonathan Rothery, Head of Popular Music TV at the BBC, highlighted the event's importance, stating Keating will take viewers into 2026.
  • The programme will be broadcast on BBC One and available on BBC iPlayer, with guest performers expected to be announced shortly.
