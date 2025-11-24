Irish pop star to host special BBC event
- Ronan Keating is set to headline BBC One's New Year's Eve celebrations, hosting Ronan Keating And Friends: A New Year’s Eve Party.
- The Irish music star expressed he was "truly honoured" to be part of the show, promising a night of his beloved songs alongside special guests.
- Keating, known for his tenure with Boyzone and solo hits, shared his personal tradition of celebrating New Year's Eve at home with family.
- Jonathan Rothery, Head of Popular Music TV at the BBC, highlighted the event's importance, stating Keating will take viewers into 2026.
- The programme will be broadcast on BBC One and available on BBC iPlayer, with guest performers expected to be announced shortly.