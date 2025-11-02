Famous faces to take part in the 54th New York Marathon
- The 54th New York City Marathon took place this Sunday, attracting over 55,000 participants and concluding the 2025 World Marathon Majors season.
- The iconic 26.2-mile race across all five boroughs featured a star-studded line-up of actors, musicians, reality stars, and professional athletes.
- Among the notable participants making their marathon debut were actor Anthony Ramos and Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps, who ran for The Matt Hampson Foundation.
- Musicians Ben Gibbard and N.O.R.E. completed the course, with Gibbard running in support of the environmental organisation Protect Our Winters.
- The event also saw participation from Olympic athletes Alexi Pappas and Des Linden, alongside numerous reality TV personalities and Broadway stars.