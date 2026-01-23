A TV show about New York police is now a legal drama starring Dr. Phil’s son
- New York City has initiated legal action against Jordan McGraw, son of TV personality "Dr. Phil" McGraw, and his production company, McGraw Media, for alleged breach of contract concerning an unreleased NYPD reality television series.
- A court order has been secured, temporarily preventing McGraw Media from selling or disseminating any footage from the unfinished and unaired show, tentatively titled "Behind the Badge."
- The city claims the series, intended to showcase the NYPD, included sensitive material such as discussions of confidential operations, identities of undercover officers, and unblurred faces of arrestees, which violated their production agreement.
- Former Mayor Eric Adams, who signed the initial contract, defended McGraw's work, asserting that all concerns raised by City Hall were addressed and praised the show for depicting the challenges faced by NYPD officers.
- McGraw's legal team has filed to transfer the case to federal court and intends to challenge the court order, describing it as a "presumptively unconstitutional prior restraint."