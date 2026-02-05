Nick Jonas details daughter’s ‘frightening’ birth and battle to survive
- Nick Jonas has revealed the health battle his daughter, Malti Marie, endured after she was born prematurely.
- Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, had Malti Marie via surrogate in 2022. Nick Jonas said she weighed just 1 pound and 11 ounces at birth and came out "purple."
- “These angels at the NICU resuscitated her in that moment, and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated and everything else,” he said on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast.
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas previously shared her fears for her daughter's survival, saying Malti Marie was "smaller than my hand." Their daughter slowly began to gain weight and received a total of six blood transfusions before they were able to take her home three-and-a-half months after her birth.
- “I could still sort of like, smell it, you know, there's always visceral things,” Nick Jonas said about their time in the NICU. “It was both comforting and frightening, to be there every day and to see other families going through similar situations.”
