Nick Reiner’s lawyer withdraws from parents’ murder case

Alan Jackson, Nick Reiner's defense attorney arriving to court ahead of arraignment
  • Nick Reiner's lawyer, Alan Jackson, has withdrawn from his upcoming murder trial due to "circumstances out of Nick's control.”
  • Jackson said he dedicated the past three weeks to protecting Reiner's interests and that, according to California law, Nick is not guilty of murder.
  • Jackson requested to be replaced by a public defender, a move Judge Theresa McGonigle approved, delaying Nick’s arraignment until Feb. 23.
  • Nick is accused of killing his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, who were found dead in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on Dec. 14.
  • Reports suggest an argument occurred between Nick and his father the night before the deaths, and Nick has a history of addiction.
