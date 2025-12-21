Nicki Minaj takes page out of Trump’s playbook in surprise appearance with Erika Kirk
- Rapper Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance at a Turning Point USA conference in Arizona Sunday, where she praised President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
- She was interviewed by Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, who took over Turning Point after the murder of her husband.
- Minaj said on stage, “For young men, don’t be Newscum,” using Trump’s nickname for California Governor Gavin Newsom. “You have amazing role models like our handsome dashing president,” she added. “And you have amazing role models like JD Vance, our vice president.”
- Minaj said she was tired of being “pushed around” and that it is “OK to change your mind,” a reference to her significant shift from her 2018 stance, when she condemned Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy.
- Erika Kirk thanked Minaj for her “courage” in expressing support for Trump despite backlash.