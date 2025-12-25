Nicki Minaj takes drastic social media action after backlash over support for Trump
- Rapper Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2026 summit, where she praised Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
- During her conversation with Erika Kirk, Minaj described Donald Trump as "handsome" and "dashing," expressing pride in his administration.
- Her remarks led to significant fan backlash, with many suggesting her change of stance was financially motivated and criticising her for "picking the wrong side."
- Minaj's Instagram account subsequently became unavailable, though some followers noted she had previously deactivated it in October.
- The Grammy-winning artist had previously been critical of Donald Trump, notably condemning his 2018 immigration policy that separated children from their families.