Nicki Minaj reveals surprising reason she started supporting Donald Trump
- Nicki Minaj has publicly declared her support for Donald Trump, stating she could not tolerate seeing him being “bullied”.
- She explained her backing on The Katie Miller Podcast, drawing parallels between Trump's perceived mistreatment and her own past experiences with 'smear campaigns'.
- Minaj's support became apparent in recent months, including an appearance on stage with Trump at a US treasury event.
- This marks a significant change from her previous stance in 2016, when she was critical of him.
- She has also praised his administration, describing its members as 'people with heart and soul' during a Turning Point USA panel.
