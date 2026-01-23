Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sister of Nicola Peltz’s ex-boyfriend speaks out over Beckham feud

Victoria Beckham's 'inappropriate' dance move revealed by wedding DJ following Brooklyn's bombshell statement
  • Brooklyn Beckham publicly confirmed a family feud with his parents, David and Victoria, accusing them of trying to ruin his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham and planting negative stories in the media.
  • He alleged that Victoria cancelled making Nicola's wedding dress at the last minute and 'hijacked' his first dance at the wedding, dancing inappropriately with him in front of guests.
  • Alana Hadid, half-sister to models Bella and Gigi Hadid, commented on the drama, stating Nicola Peltz 'doesn’t want privacy, she’s been trying to be famous for a decade'.
  • Alana's brother, Anwar Hadid, previously dated Nicola Peltz from 2016 to 2018.
  • DJ Fat Tony, who attended the wedding, corroborated Brooklyn's account of Victoria's 'inappropriate' behaviour during the first dance, noting Nicola left the room crying.
