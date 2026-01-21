Nicola Peltz lands role in new indie drama amid Beckham family feud
- Nicola Peltz Beckham is set to lead the cast of the upcoming indie drama Prima.
- She will portray Margo, a dedicated prima ballerina, with Faye Dunaway playing her strict grandmother.
- The film's plot centres on Margo's world being disrupted by a modern choreographer, played by Betty Gabriel, who marries the head of her ballet company, played by Jack Huston.
- The cast also includes Jack Huston and Betty Gabriel. No production start date or release has been announced.
- It comes amid an explosive family feud with her husband, Brooklyn, who has accused his parents, David and Victoria, of attempting to sabotage his marriage.