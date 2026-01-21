Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nicola Peltz lands role in new indie drama amid Beckham family feud

Nicola Peltz reluctant to pose for Beckham family red carpet photo in resurfaced footage
  • Nicola Peltz Beckham is set to lead the cast of the upcoming indie drama Prima.
  • She will portray Margo, a dedicated prima ballerina, with Faye Dunaway playing her strict grandmother.
  • The film's plot centres on Margo's world being disrupted by a modern choreographer, played by Betty Gabriel, who marries the head of her ballet company, played by Jack Huston.
  • The cast also includes Jack Huston and Betty Gabriel. No production start date or release has been announced.
  • It comes amid an explosive family feud with her husband, Brooklyn, who has accused his parents, David and Victoria, of attempting to sabotage his marriage.
