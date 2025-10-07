Nicole Kidman debuts new look in first public outing since divorce announcement
- Nicole Kidman debuted a new haircut featuring fringe blonde bangs at the CHANEL SS26 show during Paris Fashion Week.
- Her appearance marks her first major public outing since officially filing for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage.
- Kidman attended the fashion event with her two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.
- The divorce filing followed reports that Keith Urban had moved out of their family home in Nashville and acquired his own residence.
- Sources indicated that Urban initiated the separation, with Kidman reportedly attempting to save the marriage and holding the family together.