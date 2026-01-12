Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

George Clooney’s former co-star says he ‘doesn’t understand how hard we work’

The Pitt trailer
  • ER star Noah Wyle, nominated for his role in The Pitt, discussed his recent reunion with George Clooney.
  • The pair met at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards in Los Angeles earlier this week.
  • Wyle revealed that Clooney has expressed a desire to make a cameo appearance on The Pitt.
  • He described their friendship as enduring, noting they always pick up where they left off.
  • Wyle jokingly added: He [Clooney] keeps saying he wants to come on the show [The Pitt] but I don’t think he quite understands how hard we work.”

