Oasis share statement with fans after final show of reunion tour
- Oasis concluded their 41-date, record-breaking world reunion tour in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, 23 November, having started in Cardiff, Wales, on 4 July.
- The tour marked the first time brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher performed together onstage since the band's split in 2009, playing a consistent 23-song setlist each night.
- The extensive tour included multiple nights in Manchester and seven shows at Wembley Stadium in London, alongside international dates across North and South America, Australia, Japan and South Korea.
- Fans expressed immense gratitude for the shows and a desire for more dates, with the band's Instagram statement concluding there would be "a pause for a period of reflection".
- Despite rumours of a 2026 reunion for the Knebworth anniversary, The Independent understands the siblings and their teams plan to take a year-long break from live performances.