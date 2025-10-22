Oasis honour ill guitarist at gig in South Korea
- Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs is taking a break from the band's ongoing reunion tour to receive further treatment for prostate cancer.
- Mike Moore has been announced as Arthurs' replacement for the initial leg of the tour, making his debut at the Seoul gig on 21 October.
- The band honoured Arthurs at the Seoul concert by displaying a cardboard cut-out of him alongside their usual Pep Guardiola cut-out.
- Arthurs confirmed he is responding well to treatment but will miss shows in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney.
- He is expected to rejoin Oasis for the final dates of their tour in South America, scheduled for November.