Oasis guitarist reveals cancer diagnosis

Video Player Placeholder
Oasis perform 'Acquiesce' on opening night of reunion tour
  • Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs has announced he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
  • He will miss several upcoming dates on the band's reunion tour, specifically in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney, to undergo treatment.
  • Arthurs stated he is responding well to treatment and anticipates rejoining the band for the South America leg of the tour in November.
  • This health update follows his previous diagnosis of tonsil cancer in September 2022, from which he was given the "all clear".
  • Despite his health challenges, Arthurs has been an integral part of the successful Oasis reunion shows across the UK and United States.
