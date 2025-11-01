Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Liam Gallagher enraged as fan does this at Oasis concert

Members of the British rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher and Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs perform during their Oasis Live '25 Tour
Members of the British rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher and Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs perform during their Oasis Live '25 Tour (REUTERS)
  • Liam Gallagher publicly condemned a fan who discharged a flare into the crowd during an Oasis concert in Melbourne, Australia.
  • The incident occurred on Thursday, 30 October, while Gallagher was performing with the Britpop band as part of their ongoing world tour.
  • Gallagher initially chastised the perpetrator during the show and later posted a furious rebuke on social media.
  • Fans expressed concerns online about safety at future shows and questioned how such an item could have been brought into the stadium.
  • The incident took place amidst Oasis's successful 2025 reunion tour, which began in July after the band's 2009 disbandment.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in