The favourites to replace Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly on Strictly

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly during the launch episode of Strictly Come Dancing
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly during the launch episode of Strictly Come Dancing (BBC)
  • Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have announced their departure from the show after the current series.
  • Daly has presented the show for 21 years, with Winkleman joining as co-host in 2014 after previously hosting the Sunday results programme.
  • The pair stated they always intended to leave together and feel the timing is now right, expressing thanks to the BBC and the production team.
  • Bookmakers have started to share predictions for their replacements, with several broadcasting personalities being considered.
  • Potential successors include Zoe Ball, Janette Manrara, Fleur East, Rylan Clark, Stacey Dooley, Roman Kemp, Alex Scott, and Hannah Waddingham, among others.

