Odessa A’zion drops out of Deep Cuts adaptation after casting controversy

Watch Odessa A'zion's self-taped audition that landed her Marty Supreme role
  • Odessa A’zion has withdrawn from Sean Durkin’s upcoming A24 film, Deep Cuts, following public criticism regarding her casting.
  • The actor was cast as Zoe Gutierrez, a character described as being of Mexican heritage in Holly Brickley's novel, which A’zion is not.
  • A’zion announced her decision on Instagram Stories, explaining that she was unaware of the character's background when she initially accepted the role.
  • She expressed regret, stating she would not take a role meant for someone else and acknowledged the importance of accurate representation.
  • The film, an adaptation of Brickley's 2021 novel, also features Drew Starkey and Cailee Spaeny.
