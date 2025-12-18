Ofcom reveals 2025’s most complained about UK TV show
- Love Island has been named the most complained-about television programme of the year by broadcasting regulator Ofcom.
- The ITV reality series and its All Stars spin-off accounted for five of the top ten most complained-about episodes, primarily due to alleged bullying of contestant Shakira Khan.
- The episode broadcast on 24 July received the highest number of complaints, with 3,547 grievances concerning Khan's treatment.
- Other highly complained-about programmes included Vanessa Feltz's chat show, GB News's Headliners, Sky News's Today With Samantha Washington, Celebrity Big Brother, and the Brit Awards.
- Ofcom reported a decrease in overall complaint numbers from 2024, but noted that reality TV, particularly Love Island, continues to attract significant scrutiny, making up a substantial portion of total complaints.