Lesbian group says Olivia Colman’s sexuality comments ‘deeply painful’
- Olivia Colman said earlier this month that she has always felt "sort of non-binary" and "never felt massively feminine", saying she describes herself to her husband as a "gay man".
- A Scottish lesbian group, The Fantastic Lesbians, criticised Colman's comments in a public letter on social media, calling them "deeply painful".
- The group argued that the actor’s remarks, coming from someone who has lived as heterosexual, diminished the struggles of those genuinely identifying as gay or lesbian.
- They said that heterosexuality is affirmed within today’s society, unlike the journey of potential alienation faced by many in the LGBTQ+ community.
- The Fantastic Lesbians clarified their intention was not to accuse or attack Colman, but to express the hurt caused by her comments, emphasising the courage and resilience required for many to be gay.
