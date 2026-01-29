Former One Direction bandmate appears to shade Harry Styles’ ticket cost
- Zayn Malik appeared to criticise his former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles, over the high ticket prices for Styles' upcoming world tour.
- During his Las Vegas residency, Malik told the crowd, “Hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high. Just saying,” eliciting applause.
- Harry Styles recently announced his 'Together, Together' world tour, comprising 50 shows across seven cities globally, following his new album release.
- Fans have expressed significant anger over the presale ticket prices, with standard Wembley Stadium tickets ranging from approximately $60 to $643 and a New York VIP package priced at $1,667.
- In contrast, tickets for Malik's Las Vegas shows are priced between $83.07 for balcony seats and $479.81 for ultra-premium seats.
