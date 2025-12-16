Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Only Fools And Horses to return to screens for 45th anniversary

David Jason makes Only Fools and Horses Del Boy admission in rare interview
  • A new two-part documentary series, "Only Fools And Horses: The Lost Archive", is scheduled to air on U&GOLD in 2026 to mark the sitcom's 45th anniversary.
  • The programme will feature Sir David Jason, Tessa Peake-Jones, Gwyneth Strong, and Sue Holderness, alongside new interviews with cast and crew.
  • It promises to unveil 66 previously unseen clips and scenes, digitally restored from 16mm negatives, that were filmed but never broadcast.
  • The documentary will also include archival material from over 10 classic episodes and pay tribute to the show's late creator, John Sullivan.
  • Producers and cast members highlighted the enduring popularity of "Only Fools And Horses", which first aired in 1981 and is considered a British comedy classic.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in