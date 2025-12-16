Only Fools And Horses to return to screens for 45th anniversary
- A new two-part documentary series, "Only Fools And Horses: The Lost Archive", is scheduled to air on U&GOLD in 2026 to mark the sitcom's 45th anniversary.
- The programme will feature Sir David Jason, Tessa Peake-Jones, Gwyneth Strong, and Sue Holderness, alongside new interviews with cast and crew.
- It promises to unveil 66 previously unseen clips and scenes, digitally restored from 16mm negatives, that were filmed but never broadcast.
- The documentary will also include archival material from over 10 classic episodes and pay tribute to the show's late creator, John Sullivan.
- Producers and cast members highlighted the enduring popularity of "Only Fools And Horses", which first aired in 1981 and is considered a British comedy classic.