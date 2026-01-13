Oprah Winfrey reveals one of her ‘biggest regrets’
- Oprah Winfrey has expressed regret over the role she played in diet culture, revealing that speaking about her dieting efforts is now one of her “biggest regrets”.
- In her new book, Enough: Your Health, Your Weight, and What It's Like To Be Free, she acknowledged she was a “major contributor” through her talk show, magazine and online channels.
- Winfrey now views obesity as a chronic, relapsing disease rather than a moral failing, a perspective she aims to share widely.
- She revealed she is taking a GLP-1 medication for weight management, having previously been hesitant but now embracing it as a “gift”.
- The media mogul credits the GLP-1 medication with eliminating “food noise”' and changing her understanding of willpower regarding eating habits.