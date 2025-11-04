Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Strictly winner opens up on addiction that was ‘destroying his life’

Twitter reacts: Ore Oduba wins Strictly Come Dancing 2016
  • Ore Oduba, the former Strictly Come Dancing winner and television presenter, has revealed a 30-year struggle with porn addiction, which he managed to overcome approximately 18 months ago.
  • Oduba disclosed that his addiction began at the age of nine after being introduced to pornography, describing it as a destructive force that had been 'destroying his life from the inside out'.
  • He spoke of the intense shame and isolation he felt, leading him to conceal his addiction from his family and live a double life, fearing the consequences if his secret was discovered.
  • His primary motivation for speaking out is to protect and guide his own children, as well as to highlight what he believes is a significant societal problem, particularly concerning accidental exposure among young people.
  • Oduba advocates for a shift in public discourse, urging parents and caregivers to engage in difficult conversations about pornography to better educate and safeguard children, noting that traditional sex education often comes too late.
