Former Strictly winner opens up on addiction that was ‘destroying his life’
- Ore Oduba, the former Strictly Come Dancing winner and television presenter, has revealed a 30-year struggle with porn addiction, which he managed to overcome approximately 18 months ago.
- Oduba disclosed that his addiction began at the age of nine after being introduced to pornography, describing it as a destructive force that had been 'destroying his life from the inside out'.
- He spoke of the intense shame and isolation he felt, leading him to conceal his addiction from his family and live a double life, fearing the consequences if his secret was discovered.
- His primary motivation for speaking out is to protect and guide his own children, as well as to highlight what he believes is a significant societal problem, particularly concerning accidental exposure among young people.
- Oduba advocates for a shift in public discourse, urging parents and caregivers to engage in difficult conversations about pornography to better educate and safeguard children, noting that traditional sex education often comes too late.