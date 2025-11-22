Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Lady of Italian Song’ dies after cardiac arrest

Ornella Vanoni has died, aged 91
Ornella Vanoni has died, aged 91 (AP)
  • Italian singer Ornella Vanoni, known as "The Lady of Italian Song," has died at the age of 91 from cardiac arrest at her home in Milan.
  • Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed profound sorrow, stating that Vanoni's "unmistakable voice" left an "unrepeatable artistic heritage" on Italian culture.
  • Her illustrious seven-decade career saw her record over 100 albums and sell more than 55 million copies, establishing her as an iconic figure across generations.
  • Vanoni achieved global fame with hits such as "Senza Fine" and "L’appuntamento," which gained renewed popularity after its inclusion in the film Ocean's Twelve.
  • She was also a celebrated songwriter, winning the prestigious Tenco Award twice, and collaborated with renowned artists including Gil Evans and Herbie Hancock.
