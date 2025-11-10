Why Oscar Isaac is hesitant to return to Star Wars with Disney
- Oscar Isaac, who played Poe Dameron in Star Wars, expressed hesitancy about working with Disney again due to the company's controversial suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.
- The 46-year-old actor was originally against the idea of reprising his role, joking that he would only return if he “needed another house.”
- Since the Jimmy Kimmel suspension, Isaac stated he would be open to reprising his role if Disney could “figure it out” and “not succumb to fascism.”
- Isaac said he would be “open to having a conversation about a galaxy far away” two days after the Kimmel suspension.
- Four days after Isaac's interview, Kimmel was reinstated by Disney's network ABC, and he later addressed the incident in an emotional monologue.