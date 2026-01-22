Oscars 2026 nominations: Best Actress award contenders
- The 2026 Oscars nominations for the Actress in a Leading Role award have been announced.
- Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman revealed the nominations on ABC's Good Morning America and the Oscars YouTube channel.
- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value) and Emma Stone (Bugonia) have been nominated for Best Actress.
- This year’s round of nominations follows close behind the Golden Globes, which had wins for Paul Thomas Anderson’s caper One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Chloé Zhao’s weepie Hamnet, starring Jessie Buckley as Agnes Hathaway, the wife of William Shakespeare.
- The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on 15 March, with Conan O’Brien confirmed as the host.