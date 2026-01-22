Oscars 2026 nominations: Best Director award contenders
- The 2026 Oscars nominations for the Directing award have been announced.
- Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman revealed the nominations on ABC's Good Morning America and the Oscars YouTube channel.
- Chloé Zhao (Hamnet), Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme), Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value) and Ryan Coogler (Sinners) been nominated for Best Director.
- This year’s round of nominations follows close behind the Golden Globes, which had wins for Paul Thomas Anderson’s caper One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Chloé Zhao’s weepie Hamnet, starring Jessie Buckley as Agnes Hathaway, the wife of William Shakespeare.
- The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on 15 March, with Conan O’Brien confirmed as the host.