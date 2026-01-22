Oscars 2026 nominations: Best Picture award contenders revealed
- The 2026 Oscars nominations for Best Picture have been announced.
- Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman revealed the nominations on ABC's Good Morning America and the Oscars YouTube channel.
- The films nominated for the Best Picture Oscar are Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Sentimental Value, Sinners, Train Dreams, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another and The Secret Agent.
- The nominations follow 2025 winner Anora – which swept to five awards overall.
- The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on 15 March, with Conan O’Brien confirmed as the host.