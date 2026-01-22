Oscars 2026 nominations: Sinners smashes record and makes Academy Award history
- Sinners has shattered Oscar nominations records with 16 nods.
- It’s now the most nominated film ever, surpassing the record of 14 previously held by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016).
- Timothee Chalamet’s recognition in the Best Actor category saw him become the youngest actor to receive three nominations in the category since Marlon Brando in 1954.
- Snubs included Chase Infiniti, who was tipped for a Best Actress nomination for One Battle After Another, Paul Mescal for his supporting turn in Hamnet and del Toro in Directing.
- The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15, hosted by Conan O’Brien.