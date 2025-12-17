Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oscars departing ABC with new broadcast partner announced

The new deal, which runs from 2029 to 2033, brings to an end 50 years of the awards ceremony being shown on ABC
The new deal, which runs from 2029 to 2033, brings to an end 50 years of the awards ceremony being shown on ABC (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
  • The Oscars will be broadcast exclusively and for free worldwide on YouTube from 2029 to 2033.
  • This new deal concludes ABC's 50-year broadcasting tenure, with ABC continuing to air the ceremony until 2028.
  • Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Lynette Howell Taylor stated the partnership aims to expand global access to the Academy's work and engage a wider audience.
  • YouTube CEO Neal Mohan emphasized the deal's potential to inspire new generations of creativity and film lovers while honoring the Oscars' legacy.
  • The agreement also includes broadcasting rights for other Academy events and a partnership with Google Arts & Culture to digitize the Academy Collection and provide digital access to museum exhibitions.
