Liza Minnelli accuses the Oscars of forcing her to sit in wheelchair
- Liza Minnelli claims in her forthcoming memoir, kids">Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, that she was forced into a wheelchair to present an award at the 2022 Oscars alongside Lady Gaga.
- Minnelli states she was originally meant to sit in a director's chair but was “inexplicably ordered” to use a wheelchair for “safety reasons” due to her age, which she called “bullshit.”
- She alleges that Lady Gaga insisted she would not go on stage with her unless she was in a wheelchair, leaving Minnelli “heartbroken” and unable to read the teleprompter clearly.
- Minnelli recounts stumbling over words during the presentation, with Lady Gaga stepping in to say, “I got you,” which Minnelli perceived as Gaga playing the “kindhearted hero.”
- These claims echo previous statements by Minnelli's friend, pianist Michael Feinstein, who suggested the change happened “literally five minutes before she went on” following the Will Smith incident.
