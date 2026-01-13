Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oscars predictions from the winners at the Golden Globes

Golden Globe winners: What they tell us about the Oscars 2026
  • The recent Golden Globes ceremony, held on 11 January, is considered a significant indicator for the forthcoming Academy Awards.
  • Top Golden Globe awards were presented to One Battle After Another, Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, and the Netflix series Adolescence.
  • The Golden Globes' practice of splitting Best Picture and acting categories into Drama and Comedy/Musical often highlights strong contenders for the Oscars.
  • Oscar nominations are scheduled to be announced on 22 January, with the 98th Academy Awards ceremony set for 15 March.
  • Conan O’Brien is confirmed to host the Oscars, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has recently surpassed 10,000 members.
