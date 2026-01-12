Adolescence star admits he was star-struck by rapper at Golden Globes
- Stephen Graham won Best Actor in a Limited Series at the Golden Globes for his role as Eddie Miller in Netflix’s Adolescence.
- The Liverpudlian actor shared a memorable interaction with Snoop Dogg backstage, who called him a “mother****in’ gangsta”.
- Adolescence also secured wins for Best Television Limited Series, Best Supporting Male Actor for Owen Cooper, and Best Supporting Female Actor for Erin Doherty.
- In his acceptance speech, Graham thanked his wife, Hannah Walters, crediting her with saving his life, and dedicated the award to his family.
- Graham and Walters met while training to be actors in the 1990s, with Graham previously acknowledging her support during his mental health struggles.