Adolescence star admits he was star-struck by rapper at Golden Globes

Adolescence star reveals plans after record-breaking Golden Globes win
  • Stephen Graham won Best Actor in a Limited Series at the Golden Globes for his role as Eddie Miller in Netflix’s Adolescence.
  • The Liverpudlian actor shared a memorable interaction with Snoop Dogg backstage, who called him a “mother****in’ gangsta”.
  • Adolescence also secured wins for Best Television Limited Series, Best Supporting Male Actor for Owen Cooper, and Best Supporting Female Actor for Erin Doherty.
  • In his acceptance speech, Graham thanked his wife, Hannah Walters, crediting her with saving his life, and dedicated the award to his family.
  • Graham and Walters met while training to be actors in the 1990s, with Graham previously acknowledging her support during his mental health struggles.
