Paddington The Musical first look ahead of opening night
- First-look images have been released for Paddington The Musical, which begins previews at London’s Savoy Theatre this Saturday.
- The musical follows the bear from Peru as he is taken in by the Brown family after arriving at a London railway station.
- Paddington is portrayed by off-stage performer and remote puppeteer James Hameed, with on-stage actress Arti Shah also assisting.
- The production has been written by Jessica Swale, with music and lyrics composed by McFly singer Tom Fletcher.
- Paddington The Musical is currently booking until October 25 2026.