Independent

Paddington director set to make a film about one of 2025’s biggest trends

Paddington in Peru trailer
  • Paul King, director of thePaddington and Wonka films, is set to helm a new film for Sony Pictures based on the popular Labubu toy line.
  • The Labubu toys are Chinese-made furry monster collectables, created in 2015 by Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung, inspired by Nordic myths.
  • These highly sought-after toys are sold in 'blind boxes', where the specific design is a mystery, leading to a booming secondary market for rare editions.
  • Labubus have gained viral popularity, partly due to endorsements from celebrities such as K-pop star Lisa, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa, who have showcased them as accessories.
  • The global success of Labubu has significantly boosted Pop Mart's shares and prompted plans for brand expansion into animation, theme parks, and other merchandise.
