Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Paloma Faith’s daughter ‘bans’ friend from home following Celebrity Traitors exit

Video Player Placeholder
Celebrity Traitors: Paloma Faith responds to Alan Carr 'betrayal'
  • Paloma Faith expressed her disappointment and humiliation after being the first celebrity to exit The Celebrity Traitors.
  • Her departure was due to a 'betrayal' by her close friend, comedian Alan Carr, who was chosen as a traitor.
  • Faith's four-year-old daughter reacted humorously to Carr's actions, stating: “Mama, I don’t like Alan anymore, he can’t come to our house”.
  • Carr, tasked with ‘murdering' a faithful, eliminated Faith by pretending to remove a hair from her cheek.
  • Despite the on-screen betrayal, Faith confirmed there were no hard feelings, having texted Carr good luck, while Carr admitted feeling guilty.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in